|
|
BETTY M. WERTZ Muskego, Wis. Betty M. Wertz, 89, of Muskego, Wis., formerly of Lehigh, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in Waukesha, Wis. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Lehigh United Methodist Church. Pastor Philip Berger will officiate. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Lehigh. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Carson-Stapp Funeral Home in Dayton. For online obituaries and condolences, please visit www.carsonstappfuneralhome.com. Betty May Irish was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Lehigh, Iowa, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (Ruthart) Irish. She attended Lehigh schools. On April 14, 1948, Betty was united in marriage to Duane Wertz in Evanston. To this union, two children were born: Roseann and Steven. After their marriage, Betty and Duane lived in Webster County, Iowa, for several years. In the early 1950s, they moved to Norway, Iowa, where Duane farmed for the next 11 years. The couple returned to Webster County in 1966 and farmed in the Lehigh area. In 1990, Betty and Duane moved to Burnside where Duane continued farming until retiring in 1992. Duane passed away on Oct. 6, 2012. Betty moved to Muskego, Wis., in the fall of 2013. Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lehigh, where she was active in many church activities, including Women's Society, teaching Sunday school, playing piano for Sunday school and playing the organ for Sunday services. She also belonged to the Golden Memories Senior Citizens Club and was involved in the annual Lehigh River Days Celebration. Survivors include her daughter, Roseann (Tim) Knutson of Muskego, Wis.; son, Steven Wertz of St. Paul, Minn.; two grandchildren, Brinda Terzich and Tenille (Brian) Goodhue; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren, plus one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane Wertz; brother, Tim Irish; two sisters, Mary Kreimar and Sarah Ekstrom; and niece, Roxanne Kreimar. Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019