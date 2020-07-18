BETTY M. WILLIMACK Oxford Junction Betty M. Willimack, 90, of Oxford Junction, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Dawson Funeral Services in Oxford Junction. A private family service will be held. The public is invited to attend the graveside service at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction at 4 p.m. Monday, July 20. Masks must be worn properly and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Betty was born April 28, 1930, near Oxford Junction, Iowa, to Fred and Augusta (Carstensen) Pegorick. She graduated from the Oxford Junction High School. On Dec. 11, 1948, she was united in marriage to Edwin Willimack at the Methodist Church in Oxford Junction. Betty not only kept her house and raised four children but also helped her husband on the farm. She was a member of the Oxford Junction Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed embroidering, needle point, baking for her family and word searches. For many years, she helped with the Oxford Junction Scoop. She had been a charter member of 4H Happy Hustlers group out of Oxford Junction. Those left to cherish her memories are her three children, Diane Willimack and her husband, Steven Netcott, of Alexandria, Va., Gary and Tamra Willimack of Oxford Junction and Dale and Janine Willlimack of Bettendorf; 10 grandchildren, Brent and Jessica Willimack, Jayson and Megan Willimack, Matthew and Amanda Willimack, Dolly Crandall, Mitch Willimack, Scott and Kassidy Willimack, Eric and Margaret Willimack, Dana and Kelly Myers, Dan and Brooke Paulsen and Kimberly and Tim Duhn; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy and Marlyn Willey of Spragueville; a sister-in-law, Wanda Pegorick; and bonus family members, Larry and Mindy Chapman, and their children Brooke and Blake. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin; daughter, Jeanne; and three brothers, Harry, Johnnie and Freddie Pegorick. Memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
.