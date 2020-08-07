BETTY MAE FINLEY Williamsburg Betty Mae Finley was born May 26, 1938, in Iowa County, Iowa. The daughter of Anton and Erna (Von Weihe) Schwarting. She attended Immanuel Lutheran School and graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1956. Betty was united in marriage to Dale Finley on Sept. 9, 1960, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Early in life, Betty worked at Holden's, was a substitute cook for L.I.S., and later worked for Amana Woolen Mill in sales. Betty was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed playing handbells. She enjoyed bowling, sewing and spending time with family. Betty passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo, at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband, Dale, of almost 60 years; two children, Lynette (Gary) Stourac of Williamsburg and Lowell (Marcia) Finley of Marengo; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd (Marie) Schwarting of Bloomington, Ill.; two sisters, Rita (Doug) Borer of Wheat Ridge, Colo., and Ruby (George) Hodge of Johnstown, Colo.; and a number nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Williamsburg. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church or Lutheran Interparish School. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
.