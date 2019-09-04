|
BETTY JEAN NOVOTNY Marion Betty Jean Novotny, 84, of Marion, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Linn Manor Care Center in Marion. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion. Burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Betty was born June 20, 1935, in Atkins, Iowa, the daughter of Wallace and Leona (Schlotterback) Ness. She graduated from high school. On March 5, 1955, in Atkins, she was united in marriage to Richard Novotny. Betty was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Lorraine Circle and a past matron of the Eastern Star Lodge No. 183. She was a huge fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Dotson of Marion; sons, Scott Novotny of Cedar Rapids and Mike Novotny of Marion; grandchildren, Melanie (Joe) Long of Nokomis, Fla., Jessica Novotny of Streamwood, Ill., and Nichole Zilinger of Bourbonnais, Ill.; four great-grandchildren; sister, Dianne Beatty of Atkins; sisters-in-law, Carol Ness of Marion and Phyllis Wells of Marion; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Mark Novotny; sister, Donna Geater; and brother, Ron Ness. Please share a memory of David at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019