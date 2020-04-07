|
BETTY JO POPPE Monticello Betty Jo Poppe, 93, of Monticello, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. A private interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Survivors include a dear friend, Allen Poppe; children, Donna (Jack) Maire, Lake Zurich, Ill., and Margaret (Russ) Behrends, Monticello; stepson, Rex Poppe, Cedar Rapids; a brother, Russ, Robins; friend and sister-in-law, Arlene Poppe Frahm, Clarence; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Betty Jo Benedict was born in Camanche, Iowa, on Jan. 6, 1927, to Russell R. and Dorothy Willet Benedict. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald, Delbert and Arnold; sister, Vivian Waeyaert; stepson, Edwin Poppe; and grandson-in-law, Martin Carlino. Betty worked at Collins Radio and drove a school bus for the Monticello school district for 30 years. She owned and operated Betty's Cafe restaurants in Hopkinton and Monticello. She met Allen Poppe, and the couple married Dec. 7, 1958, in Anamosa. Her cooking and baking skills were well known. She baked and decorated beautiful wedding cakes. She enjoyed farming with Allen for many years. In retirement, they played cards daily, Betty won most of the time. In addition to her children, Betty dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her happiest occasions was her surprise 90th birthday party that was attended by her family from Iowa, Illinois and Texas. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020