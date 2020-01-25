|
|
BETTY RAE STUEDEMAN Kalona Betty Rae Stuedeman, 95, of Kalona, formerly of Iowa City, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Pleasantview Home. Betty was born May 5, 1924, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Lucille (Estep) Stuedeman. Betty attended Iowa City schools, where she graduated from City High School, then went on to Iowa City Business College. She worked for several theaters as a cashier and bookkeeper in Iowa City until her retirement.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020