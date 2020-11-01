BETTY JEAN RAHER Cedar Rapids Betty Jean Raher, 89, completed her circle of life on Oct. 22, 2020, following her stint with cancer. Betty was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Harvey and Clarissa (Kesserling) Brenneman. Following the death of her parents, Betty was invited to join the family of Mr. and Mrs. NJ Peet and their daughter, Joan M. Smith. Betty graduated from Iowa City High School and attended the University of Iowa to become a radiology technician, after which she worked in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids medical communities as an X-Ray technician. Betty was united in marriage to TD Raher and had Becky before later divorcing. Betty then worked as a medical assistant for General Surgeons and later Medical Associates until she retired in 1995. Betty loved the outdoors, meticulously caring for her flower gardens and any wildlife that made her yard their home. Betty enjoyed all holidays, but Christmas was her favorite, her Christmas village often stretching through two rooms of her house. Betty had many friends, too many to mention here, and she wanted them all to know she held their friendships as very dear, but especially her BFF and travel buddy, Marian Winkie; the famed "Lunch Bunch Girls;" the Winkie girls, Susan (Chris) Sexton and Cyndy (Randy) Ward; and her Neighborhood Angels, Arlene, Bess, Brian, Melissa, Nicole and Scott. Beck and Bob thank the amazingly incredible staff at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center and Oldorf Hospice House. Public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Because of COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced, and face masks or shields are required. The family invites visitors to help create a special bouquet in Betty's honor by bringing a single long stem flower of their choice. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City, Iowa. Betty is survived by her daughter, Becky Raher-Peery (Bob Peery); grandson, Joel Peery; and extended family, Dean (Mary) Smith. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Orlin (OB) Brenneman; extended family, Nick (Iris) Peet and Joan Smith; and her BFF, Marian Winkie. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Heifer International via website www.heifer.org/give/one-time.html
.