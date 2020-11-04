BETTY MARY RIND Middle Amana Betty Mary Rind, 85, of Middle Amana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Earlville, Iowa, on Saturday, Nov. 7. There will be no visitation. A memorial fund has been established in Betty's name. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lester, in 1999; her parents, Roy and Minnie Schenke; siblings, and in-laws, Ilene (Stanley) Holthaus, Delores (Harold) Diesch and Donald (Nora) Schenke; and a nephew, Francis Diesch. She is survived by nieces, Mari Jo and Julie Diesch, of Earlville; nephews, the Gene (Merry) Holthaus family of Edgewood and the Dennis Holthaus family of Colesburg; and many special friends. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
.