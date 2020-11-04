1/
Betty Rind
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETTY MARY RIND Middle Amana Betty Mary Rind, 85, of Middle Amana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Earlville, Iowa, on Saturday, Nov. 7. There will be no visitation. A memorial fund has been established in Betty's name. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lester, in 1999; her parents, Roy and Minnie Schenke; siblings, and in-laws, Ilene (Stanley) Holthaus, Delores (Harold) Diesch and Donald (Nora) Schenke; and a nephew, Francis Diesch. She is survived by nieces, Mari Jo and Julie Diesch, of Earlville; nephews, the Gene (Merry) Holthaus family of Edgewood and the Dennis Holthaus family of Colesburg; and many special friends. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved