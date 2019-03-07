BETTY RUTH WHORTON Keystone Betty Ruth Whorton, 94, of Keystone, Iowa, formerly of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Keystone Nursing Care Center, Keystone, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will begin at noon at the funeral home on Saturday conducted by the Rev. Gary Novak. Committal services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque, in the chapel. Betty was born on July 17, 1924, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Louis A. and Ruth (Trenk) Heine. She was united in marriage to Donald "Don" Whorton in Dubuque, Iowa, on Feb. 7, 1944. Betty was employed by Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids as head of the medical recorders department, retiring after 26 years. She was a member of the Blair Ridge Baptist Church. Betty loved music, playing the piano and organ at church and singing. She is survived by her son, Jerry Whorton of Norway, Iowa; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald "Don" Whorton; and son, John. Please share a memory of Betty at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary