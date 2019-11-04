|
BETTY SASS Iowa City Betty Sass, 86, lifetime resident of Iowa City, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. For a complete obituary, to share a memory, thought or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019