Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Betty Sass Obituary
BETTY SASS Iowa City Betty Sass, 86, lifetime resident of Iowa City, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. For a complete obituary, to share a memory, thought or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019
