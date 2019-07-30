|
|
BETTY L. SCAFFINGER Iowa City Betty L. Scaffinger, 86, a longtime resident of the Iowa City area, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary or to send a memory, thought or condolence for her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 30, 2019