BETTY M. SCHUSTER Des Moines At age 100, Betty M. Schuster, a beloved "Gram" to many, was called home to be with the Lord and rejoined with her loved ones on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Betty was born Sept. 19, 1920, to Ora and Donna Moore in Des Moines, Iowa, and spent all her 100 years in the Des Moines area. In 1921, at 6 months of age, Betty's aunt entered her in a baby contest and she was chosen as the Flynn Dairy Baby, her picture was featured on all the Flynn Dairy Milk Wagons. Flynn Dairy was bought by Roberts Dairy, which is now Prairie Farms. Betty was first married to her high school sweetheart Jack Mellor in 1943. He served our country in World War II. They had only been married nine months before he was killed in battle. She later married Veldon Robert "Bob" Schuster after they met working at Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., where she worked for 25 years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. They had two daughters, Linda Schuster and the late Karen Schuster-Kubik (Bruce). She had two grandchildren, Amy Kubik-Hasley (Richard) and Bryan Kubik (Stephanie). She also had five great-grandchildren, Ashley Hasley, Travis Hasley, Emily Kubik, Jayson Kubik and Ellie Carver. A true example of strength and love over the years, "Gram" enjoyed and loved her time with family. She was known for her Sunday lasagna dinners. She crocheted many potholders and doilies in her day and put together countless puzzles. She also enjoyed her time with friends and her travels with them. Betty was involved as a 75-year member of PEO Chapter Q. She was able to be at her home for 100 years, recently moving to a care community. Her family wishes to thank The Gardens of Cedar Rapids for the loving care she received. Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Mellor and Veldon Robert "Bob" Schuster; grandson, Chad Kubik; and daughter, Karen Kubik. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in honor of her daughter Karen to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private funeral service held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Iles Westover Chapel.

