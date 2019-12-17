|
BETTY SMITH Cedar Rapids Betty Smith, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully Monday, December 16, 2019 at Woodland Park in Anamosa following a brief illness. Private family services will be held at a later date. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.goettschonline.com. Betty Marie McClain was born Sept. 14, 1931, in Westgate, Iowa, the daughter of Archie and Hilda (Moehlis) McClain. On Nov. 7, 1949, she married Chester Leo Smith at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Together they operated the family farm near Fairbank. They moved off the farm in 1962 and settled in Cedar Rapids, at which time she started work at Wilson Foods in Cedar Rapids and continued when it became Farmstead. She enjoyed camping, fishing, going to garage sales and shopping. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Ruth) of Tonto Basin, Ariz., Mike (Nancy) of Cedar Rapids, Sandra (Robert) Long of Anamosa, Jane (John) Speck of Urbandale and Lisa Sanderson of Lodge, S.C.; her grandchildren, Melanie, Andrew, Nathan, Heath, Jason, Jillian, Laura, Paul and Sarah; 18 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sandy Sandhagen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Chester; a grandson, Eric; her siblings, Duane, Beverly, Jim and Iva; and by her faithful companion, Sadie.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019