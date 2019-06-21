Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Teeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Teeter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Teeter Obituary
BETTY TEETER Cedar Rapids Betty Teeter, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in her home at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Cedar Rapids with family by her side. Gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, in Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Ill. Survivors include her niece, Terry (Michael) Schwandt of Cedar Rapids; great-niece, Jennifer (Justin) Lockard of Denver, Iowa; stepson, Dennis (Susie) Teeter; grandchildren, Amanda (Carrie), Jennifer (David) and DJ (Bethan), all of Katy, Texas. Betty Lea Teeter was born on May 7, 1927, in Panora, Iowa, to Russell and Fern (Light) Newport. She graduated from Panora High School in 1945. Betty met Kenneth G. Teeter at the Moose Club, and they were married March 5, 1966, in Guttenberg, Iowa. Betty and Ken were very passionate about the activities and organizations they avidly participated in, including Car Clubs – Model A and Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), showing antique gas engines at Usher's Ferry and Old Threshers and various Mississippi Riverboat groups. She enjoyed traveling the Mississippi in their houseboat. Betty did administrative work at Rockwell Collins until retiring in 1993. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; special friend, Bill; and sisters, Barbara and Sally. A special thank-you to Hospice and Prairie Hills Assisted Living for Betty's care and friendship. Please share your support and memories with Betty's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now