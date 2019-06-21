BETTY TEETER Cedar Rapids Betty Teeter, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in her home at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Cedar Rapids with family by her side. Gathering of family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, in Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Ill. Survivors include her niece, Terry (Michael) Schwandt of Cedar Rapids; great-niece, Jennifer (Justin) Lockard of Denver, Iowa; stepson, Dennis (Susie) Teeter; grandchildren, Amanda (Carrie), Jennifer (David) and DJ (Bethan), all of Katy, Texas. Betty Lea Teeter was born on May 7, 1927, in Panora, Iowa, to Russell and Fern (Light) Newport. She graduated from Panora High School in 1945. Betty met Kenneth G. Teeter at the Moose Club, and they were married March 5, 1966, in Guttenberg, Iowa. Betty and Ken were very passionate about the activities and organizations they avidly participated in, including Car Clubs – Model A and Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA), showing antique gas engines at Usher's Ferry and Old Threshers and various Mississippi Riverboat groups. She enjoyed traveling the Mississippi in their houseboat. Betty did administrative work at Rockwell Collins until retiring in 1993. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; special friend, Bill; and sisters, Barbara and Sally. A special thank-you to Hospice and Prairie Hills Assisted Living for Betty's care and friendship. Please share your support and memories with Betty's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary