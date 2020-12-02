BETTY JENEVIEVE "JEAN" URLAUB Garnavillo Betty Jenevieve "Jean" Urlaub was born Sept. 5, 1925, at the family farm near Princeton, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond M. and Marjorie J. (McCulloh) Helble. She attended Maple Glen School in rural Princeton, Clinton High School in Clinton, Iowa, and Carthage College in Carthage, Ill., where she met Leland Urlaub. They married on Aug. 3, 1946. They were blessed with four children. After living in Hebron, Ill., the family moved to Garnavillo, Iowa, in 1950. She was active in St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church as the pastor's wife, junior choir director, 26-year director of the Luther Choral Choir, Sunday school and Bible school teacher, and member of various committees and women's groups. She held offices in synodical women's organizations. Before marriage, Betty worked in a doctors' office in Davenport, Iowa, as a laboratory technician and "room nurse." In 1967, Betty became a classroom teacher in the Garnavillo Community Schools. Teaching full time, she took night and summer classes with a new major and completed her B.A. degree in 1971 at Upper Iowa University. She retired in 1993. Betty was a leader in the Garnavillo Farmerettes 4-H Club and the Republican Party. She sewed, gardened, enjoyed reading, and traveled to 49 states and nine countries. She most loved being with her family. Betty lived her last year at the Guttenberg Care Center in Guttenberg, Iowa. On Nov. 30, 2020, Betty was called home by her heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, the Rev. L.C. Urlaub, in 1990. She leaves to cherish her memory four children, Charlene (Rev. Ken) Johnson of Riverside, Ill., Norma (George) Poulsen of Pewaukee, Wis., Marcia (Bradley) Larsen of Mission Viejo, Calif., and the Rev. Mark (LuAnn) Urlaub of Vinton, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, and one expected in March; her sister, Dorothy (Rondo) Pietscher of Camanche, Iowa; and other relatives and friends. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 S. Industrial Park Rd., Garnavillo, Iowa. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a family service at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Garnavillo with Pastor Gary Hatcher on Friday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the St. Paul Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers and all other styles of sympathy, a memorial to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 104 S. Adams St., Garnavillo, IA 52049, would greatly be appreciated as this church was a significant part of Betty's life.



