BETTY VAN FOSSEN Cedar Rapids We were blessed to have learned many valuable lessons from Betty over her 92 years. Foremost was that you can never give or receive too many hugs. Betty Van Fossen died peacefully at Terrace Glen Village on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 30, at Lovely Lane Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Betty was born July 19, 1927, in McGregor, Iowa, the daughter of Milton Marting and Rachel Laufer. Betty attended school in West Union, Iowa, graduating from West Union High School in 1945. In high school, she was active in marching band, the flute quartet and sang in an all-girl sextet. She was accepted and preparing to attend University of Northern Iowa with sights on becoming a teacher when she met the love of her life, Loren Van Fossen. Betty met Van while the two of them worked at Cherry Burrell in 1945, and they married in 1948. They had 51 wonderful years together with three children when Van passed in 1999. Betty then built a meaningful and memorable life on her own. Instrumental in helping her build her new life was a group of women who called themselves the OWLS which stands for "Older, Wiser, Laughing Souls." The OWLS were a source of friendship, strength and pure joy. Betty also was a very active member in several other organizations: the Widows and Widowers Group, LADOS, YEWS and, after surviving a cancer diagnosis in 2007, a cancer survivors group. She was an active bridge player, belonging to three to four groups at a time and playing three times a week. But these organizations paled in comparison to her love and involvement in her church, Lovely Lane Methodist and attendance in their Bible study groups. The love of her family was her favorite topic and has built thousands of wonderful memories with them. She is survived by son, David Van Fossen of Albert Lea, Minn., his wife, Brenda, and their son, Matthew, and his wife, McKenna; her daughter, Dyan Van Fossen Reckley of Grosse Ile, Mich., her husband, Dennis, and their twins, Olivia and Samuel; her daughter, Denise Van Horn of Marion, Iowa, her husband, Randy, and their sons, Ryne and CJ, and his wife, Sarah, and children, Jayln, Jayce and Jaxon. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the . The family of Betty would like to thank the nursing staff at the Ghosh Center, UnityPoint Hospice, and the compassionate staff at Terrace Glen Village for all the care given with abundant respect and dignity during Betty's illness. Please leave a message or tribute to Betty's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019