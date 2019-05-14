BETTY L. VOGEL Monticello Betty L. Vogel, 94, of Marion, formerly of Monticello, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Terrace Glen Village in Marion. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the funeral home with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Betty was born Oct. 9, 1924, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Henry G. and Iola V. (Flint) Hansen. She married William Edward Vogel on Sept. 6, 1948, in Waterloo. Betty worked as copygirl at the Waterloo Courier and writer and photographer for the Collectors Journal. She bought and sold antiques and collectibles. Betty loved gardening, sewing and cooking. She was a member of the Delphian Society and the Heritage Area Agency on Aging. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. A favorite pastime was listening to Iowa Public Radio. Survivors include her children, Randall William (Terri) Vogel of Marion and Leslie Anne (Dennis) Ungs of Riverside; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jake) Balk of Waverly, Troy (Simon Knoblauch) Vogel of Des Moines and Karl (Lindsey) Ungs of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Hansel and Nina Ungs and Nolan Balk; and her brother, Donald W. (Mary) Hansen of Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Frank and Mary (Metcalf) Vogel; and her husband, William Vogel, in 1974. Memorial may be directed to Iowa Public Radio, www.iowapublicradio.org. Information available and condolences accepted at www.kramerfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019