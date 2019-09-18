|
BETTY LOU (KEHRLI) ZUMBACH Monticello Betty Lou (Kehrli) Zumbach, 92, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Jones Regional Hospital in Anamosa following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Peace Lutheran Church in Ryan with interment in Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Pastor Lynn Banderob will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Betty is survived by five children, Alan (Debb) of Anamosa, Galen of Creston, Gloria (Noel) McCormick of Prairie du Sac, Wis., Aaron (Deb) of Anamosa and Eldon (Chris) of Belle Plaine; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Clifford (Susan) Kehrli of Manchester. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Daryl, in 1985; and a brother, Ronald Kehrli. Betty was born May, 13, 1927, in Delaware County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Raymond and Pearl (Galitz) Kehrli. Betty received her early education in the rural schools near her home and graduated from Manchester High School in 1945. She worked at Farm Bureau in Manchester before marrying Albert Junior Zumbach on Oct. 27, 1946, at Peace Lutheran Church in Ryan. The couple farmed on the Zumbach family farm where they raised six children. Betty was an integral part of the farming operation. Driving a tractor and operating a combine was not out of the ordinary for her. In addition, Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, friend, cook, gardener and an active member of her community. Betty was a loving woman with a kind spirit and touched many lives throughout her life. She truly loved and enjoyed her family. Betty along with Albert kept busy following the many activities of their children and grandchildren. Betty was proud of her Swiss heritage and built on those relationships by hosting relatives from Switzerland on many occasions. Betty and Albert were able to further enjoy these connections by traveling to Switzerland in 1980 and 1998 connecting with relatives there. Among many other activities enjoyed, Betty loved snowmobiling in the woods of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula with her husband Albert and their many friends. Betty always put family first and never knew the word no when asked to volunteer. She was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering, teaching Sunday school, Bible school and serving on many committees over the years. She made our world a brighter, better place.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019