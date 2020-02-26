Home

Brosh Chapel
100 South Cedar St
Solon, IA 52333
(319)624-3844
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
100 South Cedar St
Solon, IA 52333
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM
parish vigil and a rosary
Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Solon, IA
Beulah "Boots" Breza


1927 - 2020
Beulah "Boots" Breza Obituary
BEULAH "BOOTS" BREZA Solon Beulah "Boots" Breza, 92, of Solon, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 S. Cedar St., where there will be a 4 p.m. parish vigil and a rosary. Beulah was born March 15, 1927, in Solon, the daughter of Edward J. and Blanche (Sheppard) Dvorsky. Boots was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Breza on Jan. 22, 1946, at St. Mary Catholic Church. Boots and Dick farmed for many years in the Solon area. She worked as a secretary for over 30 years at ACT, from where she retired in 1992. Boots enjoyed doing computer work, going country western line dancing, traveling and, most of all, spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She was a longtime member and active volunteer of St. Mary Catholic Church. Boots is survived by her children, Steve (Mary) Breza of Lititz, Pa., Joan Anderson of Solon, Diane (Ron) Burkemper of Cedar Rapids, Mary Ann (Mark) Jedlicka of Solon and Joe (Julie) Breza of Solon; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Juanita Dvorsky of Minnesota; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick, who died Sept. 25, 2007; and three brothers, John, Elwood and Lawrence Dvorsky. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
