Obituary Condolences Flowers BEULAH LORRAINE (SHAFFER) MCDANIEL Clarence Beulah Lorraine (Shaffer) McDaniel died March 30, 2019, at the Clarence Senior Living Center at the age of 94 years. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Chapman's Funeral Home in Clarence, Iowa. Services at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, with Shepherd Karmen Jamison, also at Chapman's. Beulah was born on a farm in Jasper County, Iowa, March 20, 1925, to John and Rachel (Brown) Shaffer. She enjoyed the rural life, playing along the river, riding ponies, having a pet goat and many other animals. Her family endured the Great Depression and she graduated from Monroe High School during World War II. It was there she met and later married Ray McDaniel. As the story goes, he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy and proposed with "marry me now or never" and so they did on Jan. 5, 1945. (Who could resist that proposal?) They started out their married life in Newton. Eventually, Ray's new job took them to Clarence. On the way, after driving for what must have seemed like an eternity with (then) three kids in tow, Beulah turned to Ray and said, "Where in the heck are you taking me?" But they settled in nicely at Clarence and it quickly became their home. Beulah was a consummate homemaker. One thing she always will be remembered for were her fabulous meals and baking skills. She was also very talented and creative, and she enjoyed painting, quilting, cake decorating, knitting and sewing. Beulah was an avid card and bingo player and in her later years, could be found coloring and working on puzzles. She could identify most types of birds and she loved watching them at her feeders. But most importantly of all, her life always was first and foremost centered on her family. Beulah is survived by her four children, Ron McDaniel of Marion, Sandra Meyer of Clarence, Linda Morrison of DeWitt and Edwina (Mark) McLees of Fairfax; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; plus many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. Preceding her in death were her husband; son-in-law, Douglas Meyer; grandson, Joshua Morrison; brothers, Clifton, Lawrence and Melvin Shaffer; and sisters, Leona Pearl Baker, Opal Patterson and Helen DeHaai. Beulah was a member of the Clarence United Methodist Church, a 50-year member of Clarence Legion Auxiliary, the Order of the Eastern Star and UMW Quilting Circle. The family would like to take this opportunity to gratefully thank the staff of the Clarence Senior Living Center for their care and love shown to Beulah over the past year, the Clarence Unity Point Clinic and Above and Beyond Hospice Care of Monticello. Please direct online condolences and memories to www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries