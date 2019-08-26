Home

Beulah Lucille Schott Obituary
BEULAH LUCILLE SCHOTT Marion Beulah Lucille Schott, 96, of Marion, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at The Villages in Marion. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. at the chapel. Inurnment is in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her two loving daughters, Terri Schott of Cedar Rapids and Jan (Steve) Koch of Urbandale; two grandchildren, Jenny (Chris) Reece and Brian Koch; and two great-grandchildren, Graham and Elliot Reece. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Marvin; husband, Edward; and a brother, William Dykeman. Beulah was born Sept. 24, 1922, in Marquette, Iowa. She was the daughter of Marvin and Erma (Lang) Dykeman. She married Edward Schott on March 24, 1946, in Ottumwa, Iowa. They were married for 70 years until he passed away in 2016. Beulah worked as a bookkeeper for the Linn County Treasurer's Office. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beulah was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy in Cedar Rapids. Please leave a message or tribute to the Schott family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
