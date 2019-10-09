|
|
BEULAH E. MOLONEY Vinton Beulah E. Moloney, 92, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Wesley United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brian Channel officiating. There will be visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church Friday. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Beulah was born Oct. 30, 1926, on the family farm near Newhall, the daughter of Cecil and Esther Thomas Rammelsberg. She attended Canton No. 9 country school and graduated from Newhall consolidated schools in 1945. In 1962, she married James Moloney at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They lived in Cedar Rapids and Beulah worked for the United States Department of Defense at Collins Radio. James preceded her in death in August 1973. After retirement, she lived in Marion, Newhall and Vinton. She enjoyed geneology, photography, flower gardening and her pets. She is survived by her siblings, Fern Bauman, Oregon, Kathryn Knaack, Vinton, Roxy Roster, Vinton, Darlene Lawler, Illinois, Dale (Caryl) Rammelsberg, Cedar Rapids, and Glen (Billie) Rammelsberg, Blairstown; sister-in-law, Deena Rammelsberg, Missouri; special niece, Kristy (Russ) Haefner; and several other nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mildred Rammelsberg, Cecil F. Rammelsberg and Esther Mae Johnson; and brothers-in-law, Jim Bauman, Keith Knaack, Wayne Roster, Don Lawler and Chuck Johnson. Memorials may be directed to a . Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Beulah and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019