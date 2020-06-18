BEVERLY JOAN KRIEGEL Marion Beverly Joan Kriegel, 86, of Marion, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020, due to cancer. Beverly was born Sept. 8, 1933, to Joseph and Vivian (Stumbo) Vavra in Tama, Iowa, where she lived much of her life. She graduated high school in Tama. Beverly was very active at the St. Paul Lutheran Church. It was there she married Bill D. Kriegel on July 6, 1952. They were married for 62 years. In the early 60s, they and their four sons moved to Marion, Iowa. In Marion, the family became members of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, where Beverly held many positions throughout the years, including confirmation teacher and four years as vice chairperson on the Lutheran District Council. Besides the duties of wife and mother, Beverly worked for Linn County Extension and Marion Independent Schools. After retirement, she was a very active volunteer for the American Red Cross, serving and supporting her local community and volunteering to help those impacted by national disasters, including 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Guam and Montana Forest Fires. Survivors include her four boys, Doug (Janice) Kriegel, Dennis (Ellie) Kriegel, all of Coggon, Iowa, Jeff (Tammy) Kriegel of Center Point, Iowa, and Mark Kriegel of Marion, Iowa. Beverly also is survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one sister, Norma Kriegel of Tama and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Vivian Vavra; husband, Bill; brother, Vernon Vavra; and one grandchild, Kory Kriegel. A private memorial for family and friends will be held at a later date.



