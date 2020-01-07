Home

Beverley "Bev" Klink


1926 - 2020
Beverley "Bev" Klink Obituary
BEVERLEY "BEV" MAE KLINK Marion Beverley "Bev" Mae Klink, 93, of Marion, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Terrace Glen Village in Marion. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Marion. The family also will greet friends one hour before the service at the church. Private family burial will take place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Bev was born July 23, 1926, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Irene (Dilley) Hickman. She graduated from Elkader High School and then graduated from Drake University, where she received her Bachelor of Arts and Commerce degree. On Aug. 15, 1948, in Elkader, Iowa, Bev was united in marriage to Harold "Hal" Klink. He passed away March 14, 2018. She was an active and dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church of Marion for over 60 years and a longtime member of P.E.O. She is survived by her children, Dr. Bruce (Kathleen) Klink of Kewaskum, Wis., and Michelle Klink of San Jose, Calif.; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Eric) Engel of De Forest, Wis., Brianne (Tobiah) Heidke of Windsor, Wis., and Jessica Klink of Cedarburg, Wis.; and six great-grandchildren, Addison, Eli, Everett, Olivia, Myla and Ruby. Bev was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; and two sisters, Faye and Helen. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bev's memory. Please share a memory of Bev at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020
