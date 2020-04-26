Home

Beverly A. (Wilt) White

Beverly A. (Wilt) White Obituary
BEVERLY A. (WILT) WHITE Shellsburg Beverly A. (Wilt) White, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her rural Shellsburg home. Private family services will be held, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. A public memorial service will be held at Oak Grove Church in rural Shellsburg at a date to be determined. Memorials may be forwarded to Marshal White, 6075 32nd Ave., Shellsburg, IA 52332. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
