BEVERLY A. (WILT) WHITE Shellsburg Beverly A. (Wilt) White, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her rural Shellsburg home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Oak Grove Church in rural Shellsburg, with the Rev. Matt Magee officiating. Funeral ceremonies are currently permitted as a spiritual or religious gathering. However, vulnerable, or high-risk folks should use discretion in attendance. Social distancing should still be practiced as well. Beverly was born March 28, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Glenn and Ione (Boyer) Wilt. She graduated from Shellsburg High School, with the Class of 1954. Beverly was united in marriage to Marshal White on May 13, 1956, at the Oak Grove Church. Beverly worked in school administration before her retirement. She was an active member at Oak Grove Church, where she served as an organist and also as the church bookkeeper for many years. Beverly loved flowers and gardening and enjoyed all sports. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She is survived by her, husband, Marshal; daughters, Laurie (John) Mayhew of Vinton, Lynda (Ruben) Ollinger Gonzalez of Cedar Rapids and Janine (Gale) Rowden of Shellsburg; nine grandchildren, Brooke (Jason) Harmening of Mable, Minn., J.D. (Leslie) White of Burr Oak, Iowa, Stacy (Reed) Williams of Decorah, Drew (Jackie) White of Madison, Wis., Hilary (Mike) Kastner of Cedar Rapids, Hanna (Mike) Thuesen of Cedar Falls, Matt (Morgan) Ollinger of Garrison, Whitney Stout of Lisbon and Charitey (Daniel) Robar of Bothel, Wash.; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, John Wilt of Brandon; sisters, Belva Bell of Davenport and Marlys Ross of Goodyear, Ariz.; and her sister-in-law, Glenna Wilt of Vinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Alan (Deb) White; granddaughter, Stephanie Ollinger-Harry; and brother, Warren Wilt. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.