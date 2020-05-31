Beverly A. (Wilt) White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEVERLY A. (WILT) WHITE Shellsburg Beverly A. (Wilt) White, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her rural Shellsburg home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Oak Grove Church in rural Shellsburg, with the Rev. Matt Magee officiating. Funeral ceremonies are currently permitted as a spiritual or religious gathering. However, vulnerable, or high-risk folks should use discretion in attendance. Social distancing should still be practiced as well. Beverly was born March 28, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Glenn and Ione (Boyer) Wilt. She graduated from Shellsburg High School, with the Class of 1954. Beverly was united in marriage to Marshal White on May 13, 1956, at the Oak Grove Church. Beverly worked in school administration before her retirement. She was an active member at Oak Grove Church, where she served as an organist and also as the church bookkeeper for many years. Beverly loved flowers and gardening and enjoyed all sports. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She is survived by her, husband, Marshal; daughters, Laurie (John) Mayhew of Vinton, Lynda (Ruben) Ollinger Gonzalez of Cedar Rapids and Janine (Gale) Rowden of Shellsburg; nine grandchildren, Brooke (Jason) Harmening of Mable, Minn., J.D. (Leslie) White of Burr Oak, Iowa, Stacy (Reed) Williams of Decorah, Drew (Jackie) White of Madison, Wis., Hilary (Mike) Kastner of Cedar Rapids, Hanna (Mike) Thuesen of Cedar Falls, Matt (Morgan) Ollinger of Garrison, Whitney Stout of Lisbon and Charitey (Daniel) Robar of Bothel, Wash.; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, John Wilt of Brandon; sisters, Belva Bell of Davenport and Marlys Ross of Goodyear, Ariz.; and her sister-in-law, Glenna Wilt of Vinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Alan (Deb) White; granddaughter, Stephanie Ollinger-Harry; and brother, Warren Wilt. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home - 6th St.
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved