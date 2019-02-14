Home

Beverly Ament Obituary
BEVERLY AMENT Cedar Rapids Beverly Ament, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Beverly was born March 11, 1947, the daughter of Beverly Wayne and Marjorie Janet (Barnes) See. She graduated from LaSalle High School in 1966. Beverly worked as a printer for Souvenir, retiring in 2008. Beverly enjoyed helping others as a home health aide for Home Choice for many years. She enjoyed rodeos and stock car races. Beverly loved animals and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Beverly is survived by her son, Brad (Lesa) Ament and grandchildren, Drew and Addison, all of Cedar Rapids; sister, Betty Hepker of Iowa City, Iowa; niece, Kristie Steepleton, and nephew, Mahlon Steepleton, both of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents, Beverly and Marjorie See; and sister, Karen Neal. Memorials may be made in Beverly's memory to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share a memory of Beverly at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
