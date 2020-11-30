BEVERLY ANN BATEY Cedar Rapids Beverly Ann Batey, 66, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. She was born in Fairfield, Calif., in 1954, to Roy and Dorothy Mrstik. Surviving is her husband of 47 years, Lester; her father, Roy Mrstik; children, Lynnette Batey, Chad Batey and Valerie Pierce; her siblings, Cheryl Mrstik-Webb (Steve) and Roger (Penny) Mrstik; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Mrstik; brother, Mark Mrstik; and great-grandson, Royal Winters. Bev graduated from Hamilton Business College with a bachelor's in criminal justice. She enjoyed spending time with her cats and loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be determined at a late date.



