BEVERLY ANN TAYEK Marion Beverly Ann Tayek, 78, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family in Anamosa. Funeral services will be held 10.30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Cedar Memorial Park following the Service. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Beverly was born Aug. 24, 1942, in Oelwein, Iowa, to Arthur and Marguerite (Burke) Tayek. She graduated from MFL in 1961 and went on to graduate from beauty school in 1962. In the same year she was united in marriage to Roger Tayek in Farmersburg, Iowa. Beverly and Roger started their lives together in Monona, Iowa, on a family farm. In 1970, Beverly and Roger moved to Marion, Iowa, where she started her own in-home beauty shop that lasted until her retirement in 2019. Beverly loved to go dancing, playing cards, knitting and crocheting, baking, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Without fail, Beverly always had to have a new outfit for every occasion, or just because. And with every new outfit, she of course had to have a matching pair of shoes. Beverly is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roger of Marion; children, Robin (David) Shrope of Marion and Rodney Tayek (Arletta Henry) of Anamosa; grandchildren, Chad (Kati) Brown of Marion, Whitney Shrope of Marion and Samantha Tayek of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Grant, Vincent, Lucas Brown and Hayden and Izabella Curtis, all of Marion; siblings, Rex (Marlene) Burrack of Marion, Helen (Fitz) of Gypsum, Colo., Mary (Fred) Torres of Laguna Vista, Texas, and Joan Walke of Guttenberg; brother-in-law, Ron (Gloria) Tayek of Farmersburg; sister-in-law, Marlys (David) Kaiser of Saskatchewan, Canada; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, clients and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Donald and Marcella Tayek; brother-in-law, Bob Walke; sisters-in-law, Wanda Burrack and Maxine Johnson; and nephews, Jake Tayek, and Mike Johnson. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Beverly will truly be missed by all who knew her. A special thanks to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice for their tender and loving care given to Beverly. Memorials may directed to the Alzheimer's Association
