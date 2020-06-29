BEVERLY ANN VAN DEE (COLLETT) Cedar Rapids Beverly Ann Van Dee, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away early Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital after a sudden illness surrounded by her adoring family. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. June 30. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. Bev was born May 29, 1942, the daughter of Raymond and Sarah Lemira (Jameson) Collett. She enjoyed camping, boating, genealogy, crafting and spending time with her family. We were blessed to learn many priceless lessons from her, including: "You can be afraid of the water and still go boating," "do what you say you are going to do," "do your best" and most importantly, "enjoy life to the fullest." Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband and best friend of 59 years, Arnold (Mike) Van Dee; her mother; two sisters, Evelyn Hudson and Wanda Van Dee; her children, Barb (Rob) Dixon, Doug (Renita) Van Dee and Tina (Darryl) Jones; seven grandchildren, Matt (Theresa) Dixon, Nick (Gretchen) Dixon, Cassie (Andy) Pahl, Justin (Hallie) Van Dee, Christian Van Dee; Kit Jones and Kami (Ryan) Steichen; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and grandson, Josh Dixon. In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.