BEVERLY ANNE RUSSELL Newton Beverly Anne Russell, 82, of Newton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 18, at Wallace Family Funeral Home in Newton, Iowa. Beverly was born in Newton on Feb. 11, 1938, to the parents of Chester and Louise Greene. Beverly enjoyed going to the movies as a little girl and ordering chocolate Cokes at Bigelow's restaurant. She graduated from Newton High School in 1956, where she was a Cardinals cheerleader. Outside of school, she waited tables at the Feed Bag. Beverly cherished her high school friends, jumping at the chance to attend all of her high school reunions. During her senior year, Beverly asked Wayne Russell, three years her senior, to prom. The two were married a year later on June 16, 1957. Wayne was the love of Beverly's life. Wayne and Beverly raised their four daughters in Newton. They enjoyed spending time with the girls on trips to Clear Lake, camping, fishing and watching their daughters participate in athletics. Wayne and Beverly partook in classic car shows and went on dates at Bane's restaurant, dining on tenderloins and onion rings. It gives us comfort to know that Wayne and Beverly have been reunited in heaven, hand-in-hand. Beverly spent much of her career working in accounting at Iowa Southern Utilities and in procurement at Maytag. She received an associate in arts degree from Des Moines Area Community College in 2000. In her free time, Beverly made a commitment to traveling the world with her daughters and sister. It was hard for Beverly to sit still. She achieved her goal of visiting all 50 states in her lifetime. Beverly adored her daughters and nine grandchildren. She was a fixture at her grandchildren's softball games, recognizable in her visor and sunglasses. The doors to her home were always open. She hosted countless holiday gatherings, baking her special graham cracker pies. Beverly had a sweet tooth, a few slices of pie never hurt her. She was quick-witted, had an infectious laugh and a bright personality, but nothing was brighter than her signature pink lipstick. After retirement, Beverly worked a seasonal job at the Maytag Dairy Farm over the holidays and spent many winters in Phoenix. Beverly was a member of First Lutheran Church in Newton. She was devout in her Christian faith and in her actions, always being present for those in need. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Chuck) Ryther of Marion, Iowa, Renda Russell of Avondale, Ariz., Dawn (Todd) Lucas of Newton and Denise (Jim) McVey of Newton; sister, Jayne (Warren) DePrenger; nine grandchildren, Brooke Kensinger, Bryan Ryther, Krisanne Ryther, Natalie Shaffer, Moleigh Jiruska, Nicholas McVey, Elizabeth McVey, Frances Lucas and Audrey Lucas; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; her parents; and brother, Richard Greene. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Dr. Ann Soenon and the extraordinary staff at Hiawatha Care Center for the care provided to Beverly during this unprecedented time. Donations can be made in Beverly Russell's name to First Lutheran Church in Newton to aid in its relief after the derecho storm.



