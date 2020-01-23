|
|
BEVERLY "BEV" COLE Cedar Rapids Beverly "Bev" Cole, 58, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2020, from a sudden illness. She was born Nov. 21, 1961, to Lina Flender and Mike Simmons. A Celebration of Life will be this spring. Bev enjoyed going to casinos. She was a member of the Eagles Club in Florida and enjoyed bingo. She had a heart of gold, and her door always was open to someone in need. Bev is surivived by her brothers, Rick (Mary) Simmons, Gary (Chris) Simmons and Bobby (Shawna) Simmons; sisters, Jolene Weeks (Mark Chapman), Lela Julis; stepsisters, Julie (Tom) Shropp and Marcia Tripplet; stepbrothers, Jeremy and Mike Flender; sister-in-law, Kinnie Simons; stepdad, John Flender; uncles, Jerry Fehlhafer, Ron (Rita Fehlhafer) and Hardy Sievers; also many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her faithful companion, Turk. Bev is preceded in death by her beloved mom, Lina; brothers, Tommy Simmons and Johnny Julis; sister, Debbie Melvin; niece, Sandra Strait; her father, Mike Simmons; aunts, Joyce Fehlhafer and Doris Sievers; and also her longtime companion, Jamie Campbell. Bev's family would like to thank everyone for their love and support.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020