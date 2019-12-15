Home

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
More Obituaries for Beverly Garnatz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Garnatz

Beverly Garnatz Obituary
BEVERLY GARNATZ Marion Beverly Garnatz, 89, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the hospice unit within St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Marion. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Beverly was born July 7, 1930, the daughter of Albert and Irene (Tudeen) Nedrow. She graduated from Marion High School and went on to attend the University of Iowa. Beverly was united in marriage to Neil Garnatz at the Christian Church of Marion. He passed in 1983. Beverly was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed golfing and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. Beverly loved getting together with her coffee group. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Beverly is survived and lovingly remembered by her three children, Jeffery (Kay) Garnatz, Jill Garnatz and Joel (Jane) Garnatz; six grandchildren, Melissa, Bryan, Kelsey, Samuel, Benjamin and Mitchell; three great-grandchildren; and many friends. A memorial fund in Beverly's memory has been established. Please share a memory of Beverly at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
