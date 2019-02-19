BEVERLY ANN GELTZ Anamosa Beverly Ann Geltz, 62, of Anamosa, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Anamosa, with Pastor Rodney Bluml officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, Anamosa. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Lawrence Community Center, Anamosa. The family requests any memorial donations be made to the . Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Darrel; her children, Jason Geltz (Shelley) of Anamosa, Pamela Geltz (Adam) of Cedar Rapids, Rhonda Koppenhaver (Dan) of Monticello, Kim Geltz of Loveland, Colo., Rod Geltz of Anamosa and Dawn Walker (Jeri) of Viola; 15 grandchildren, Trenton, Allie, Preston, Lillie, Tyson, Aurelia, Colson, Kolby, Ashley, Jacob, Michael, Zach, Justin, Jeremy and Dylan; and five great-grandchildren, Ayden, Chloe, Krew, Grayce and Greyson. Also surviving are her parents, Howard and Shirley Rettenmeier of Dyersville; four brothers, Dean of Cedar Rapids, Dale (Debi) of Hiawatha, Don (Pattie) of Sussex, Wis., and Dave (Tara) of Quincy, Ill.; along with several nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by grandparents, Vincent and Mercedes Ries and Fred and Alvina Rettenmeier; and a niece and goddaughter, Staci. Beverly Ann Rettenmeier Geltz was born March 20, 1956, in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Shirley Ries Rettenmeier. She graduated from Dyersville-Beckman in 1974 and attended the College of Men's Hairstyling in Cedar Rapids. She worked at the Styling Hutch in Cedar Rapids, then moved to Anamosa opening her own shop, Shear Magic, which she operated for 40 years. Beverly and Darrel Geltz were married on June 5, 1982, in Anamosa. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, baking, gardening and travel. She looked forward to trips with her friends. She especially enjoyed spoiling her grandkids. The Geltz family would like to thank the staff of UIHC, Dubuque Manor Care, UnityPoint in-home care and hospice for the excellent care and compassion given to Bev during her illness. They especially thank the community of Anamosa for their loving support and friendship. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary