Beverly J. "Bev" Kanak
BEVERLY J. "BEV" KANAK Des Moines Beverly J. "Bev" Kanak of Des Moines, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Scottish Rite Park, Des Moines. She passed peacefully in her sleep five days following her 93rd birthday. A graveside committal and funeral service will be held with immediate family at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Oakland Cemetery, Iowa City, Iowa. The Rev. Joseph Sia will be officiating. Additional family and friends are welcome to attend via livestream. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Bev, under "photos and videos or media." A Celebration of Life will be held post-COVID-19. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Bev is survived by her daughters, Ann Hanson (Bob) of West Des Moines, Mary Kanak (Dick Rank) of Minneapolis and Julie Kanak of Chicago; and two grandchildren, Maggie Hanson of Des Moines and Tom Hanson of New York. She is also survived by her sister, Dona (John) Kiesling of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; her nephews, Brad (Denise) Kiesling of Dallas, Texas, and Matt (Kristen) Kiesling of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and multiple great-nieces and a great-nephew. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Bill; her parents, George and Doris Stoltenberg; and her nephew, Eric Kiesling. Family and faith were the driving forces of Bev's life. Bev was born and raised in Davenport, Iowa. She attended high school at Sacred Heart Academy, where she forged lifelong friendships. After graduation, Bev attended Marycrest College. Bev married Bill Kanak on Oct. 27, 1952, and together they raised three daughters. The family resided in Elkader, Iowa, for nine years, and then relocated to Marion, Iowa, in 1961. Bev was involved with St. Joseph's Catholic Church, OOP and the Golden Girls Lunch Bunch. She enjoyed bowling and golf and was a longtime member of Indian Creek Country Club and Cedar Rapids Country Club. By way of marriage, she became a dedicated Hawkeyes fan and an honorary member of CSA Fraternal Life/Czechoslovak Society of America, P.J. Safarik Chapter No. 223. Bev earned her realtor's license and worked for Iowa Realty. In 2010, she relocated to Des Moines, to take up residence at The Woodlands Creek Senior Living Community to be closer to family. As the years progressed, Bev relocated to the Silvercrest assisted living facility (Clive, Iowa) and ultimately the nursing home at Scottish Rite Park (Des Moines). The family wishes to recognize all those who helped care for and usher Bev through her final chapter of life. Thank you to the special people at Woodlands Creek, Silvercrest and Scottish Rite Park for their compassionate and loving care. Memorials may be directed to Our Next Chapter Campaign to build the new Marion Public Library (destroyed in this summer's derecho) or to the Linn County Food Bank in memory of Beverly J. Kanak. Donations can be sent in care of Marion Public Library Foundation, 1064 7th Ave., Marion, IA 52302; or visit www.marionpubliclibrary.org For the Linn County Food Bank, please make checks payable to Linn Community Food Bank in memory of Beverly J. Kanak and send to 310 Fifth St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Please share a memory of Bev at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
