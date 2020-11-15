1/1
Beverly Joan Payton
1937 - 2020
BEVERLY JOAN PAYTON Anamosa Beverly Joan Payton, 82, of Anamosa, Iowa, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Anamosa Care Center. Beverly's wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held later at Wapsipinicon State Park in Anamosa, Iowa. Entrusted with the arrangements is Iowa Cremation. Beverly was born Nov. 19, 1937, in Wyoming, Iowa, the daughter of Sanford and Mildred (Edwards) Grassfield. She is survived by four sons, James (Sherly) Payton of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Rick Payton of Rochester, Minn., Dan Payton of Anamosa, Iowa, and Thomas (Cindy) Payton of Charleston, S.C.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many loving extended family members. Beverly will be dearly missed by those who loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Sharon and Patricia. Condolences may be left directly for the family by visiting www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
