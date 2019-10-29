|
BEVERLY JUNE (VOSS) TALLMAN Olin Beverly June (Voss) Tallman, 81, of Olin, passed into eternity on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, while under the care of the Clarence Nursing Home and Above & Beyond Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. John Lutheran Church in Olin with graveside burial rites to follow in the Olin City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Should friends so desire, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 186, Olin, IA 52320 or Olin Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 301, Olin, IA 52320. Beverly was born June 15, 1938, at home in Cedar County, Iowa. She was raised in Cedar County and graduated from the Tipton School in 1956. Beverly attended the Paris Beauty Academy in Cedar Rapids and graduated in 1957. She had various jobs in Tipton and worked at Crispin's Maid-Rite for four years when she was in high school and also at the Cedar County Conservation office. After beauty school, she started her career as a beautician at the Roosevelt Hotel in Cedar Rapids after she moved to Mechanicsville and then to Olin, where she opened her own beauty shop. Altogether, she practiced for 46 years. Beverly was married to James Tallman on Sept. 4, 1960, at the Tipton Lutheran Church. They lived in Olin and had two children: Brenda (Mark) Lehrman of Olin and Brian (Karina) Tallman of Stavanger, Norway; grandchildren, Nick and Eli Lehrman and Jonah Tallman; and sisters, Kathy (Steve) Pasker of Swisher, Iowa, and Mary Ann (John) Esbeck of Tipton, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019