Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Tallman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly June (Voss) Tallman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly June (Voss) Tallman Obituary
BEVERLY JUNE (VOSS) TALLMAN Olin Beverly June (Voss) Tallman, 81, of Olin, passed into eternity on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, while under the care of the Clarence Nursing Home and Above & Beyond Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. John Lutheran Church in Olin with graveside burial rites to follow in the Olin City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Should friends so desire, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 186, Olin, IA 52320 or Olin Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 301, Olin, IA 52320. Beverly was born June 15, 1938, at home in Cedar County, Iowa. She was raised in Cedar County and graduated from the Tipton School in 1956. Beverly attended the Paris Beauty Academy in Cedar Rapids and graduated in 1957. She had various jobs in Tipton and worked at Crispin's Maid-Rite for four years when she was in high school and also at the Cedar County Conservation office. After beauty school, she started her career as a beautician at the Roosevelt Hotel in Cedar Rapids after she moved to Mechanicsville and then to Olin, where she opened her own beauty shop. Altogether, she practiced for 46 years. Beverly was married to James Tallman on Sept. 4, 1960, at the Tipton Lutheran Church. They lived in Olin and had two children: Brenda (Mark) Lehrman of Olin and Brian (Karina) Tallman of Stavanger, Norway; grandchildren, Nick and Eli Lehrman and Jonah Tallman; and sisters, Kathy (Steve) Pasker of Swisher, Iowa, and Mary Ann (John) Esbeck of Tipton, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now