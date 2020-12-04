1/1
Beverly Kanak
BEVERLY KANAK Marion Beverly Kanak, 93, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Scottish Rite Park Health Care Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. The service will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The livestream may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Beverly under "photos and videos or media," starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Please share a memory of Beverly at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. A complete obituary will be published in the Saturday and Sunday editions of the Gazette.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
