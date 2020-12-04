BEVERLY KANAK Marion Beverly Kanak, 93, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Scottish Rite Park Health Care Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. The service will be livestreamed at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The livestream may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Beverly under "photos and videos or media," starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Please share a memory of Beverly at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries. A complete obituary will be published in the Saturday and Sunday editions of the Gazette.