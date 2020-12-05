BEVERLY COLLEEN BAGGE MASON Iowa City Beverly Colleen Bagge Mason, 90, of Iowa City, died in the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in her sleep at Pleasantview Home in Kalona. Private family services will be held with burial to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Memorials may be given to Pleasantview Home, www.pvhome.org
; Cure Alzheimer's Fund, www.curealz.org
; or Iowa City Hospice, https://iowacityhospice.org
. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
.