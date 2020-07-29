BEVERLY ANN BUTTERBAUGH MAST Kalona Beverly Ann Butterbaugh Mast, 81, of Kalona, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Graveside services have been set for 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Sharon Hill Cemetery with Father Bill Roush and Deacon Derick Cranston officiating. A drive-by visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Please enter from C Avenue to Second Street driving south. A memorial in the name of Beverly Mast has been established to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Social distancing and masks will be enforced.