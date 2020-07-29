1/1
Beverly Mast
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEVERLY ANN BUTTERBAUGH MAST Kalona Beverly Ann Butterbaugh Mast, 81, of Kalona, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Graveside services have been set for 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Sharon Hill Cemetery with Father Bill Roush and Deacon Derick Cranston officiating. A drive-by visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. Please enter from C Avenue to Second Street driving south. A memorial in the name of Beverly Mast has been established to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Social distancing and masks will be enforced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Peterseim Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sharon Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterseim Funeral Home
201 Avenue B
Kalona, IA 52247
319-656-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterseim Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved