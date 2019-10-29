|
|
BEVERLY PECH PARKER Lamont Beverly Pech Parker, 84, of Lamont, died Oct. 26, 2019. Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Grace United Methodist Church in Lamont. Visitation: friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Methodist Church in Lamont. Burial: Campton Cemetery, east of Lamont. Survivors include her four children, Robert (Kate) Parker of LaPorte City, Jody (Marv) Lancaster of Lamont, Mark (Diane) Parker of Lamont and Susan Gates of Yakima, Wash. Online at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019