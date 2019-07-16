BEVERLY ANN REBIK Solon Beverly Ann Rebik, 91, of Solon, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 S. Cedar St. Private burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Brosh Chapel. Beverly was born Feb. 19, 1928, in Solon, in her grandparents' home, the daughter of Ronnie and Mildred (Gleusing) Kessler. No matter where she went, Iowa was always her home. She graduated from Solon High School, Class of 1946. After high school, she worked at Killian's Department Store and Collins Radio, both in Cedar Rapids. Bev married her high school sweetheart, Cliff Lamansky, in 1947. Cliff passed away in 1949. Bev was remarried to Darrell Rebik in 1952. They lived in Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa. She worked at Westclox in Illinois and Dayton's Department Store in Minnesota. In Minneapolis, their daughters Kim and Jill were born, and so was the best job of her life, mother and homemaker. Her love for her family was endless. Her family and friends were always in her heart. The last years of her life were made so special and fun, having Jen and Sam, her grandchildren, living with her. A lot of their friends became like family. She always felt blessed. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Kim (Ben) Griffith of Cedar Rapids; her granddaughter, Jen Corrigan of Cedar Falls; grandson, Sam Corrigan of Cedar Rapids; and a son-in-law, Bob Corrigan of Solon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her daughter, Jill Corrigan, who died Aug. 16, 2003, and her grandparents. Memorials may be directed to the Solon American Legion and or the Solon Public Library in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on July 16, 2019