BEVERLY "BEV" SHELTON Cedar Rapids On Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, Beverly "Bev" Shelton, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 68. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Bev was born Oct. 24, 1950, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Wiley and Dorothy (Van Vleck) McCalley. On Nov. 21, 1970, she married Dennis Shelton. Bev had a passion for quilting and needlework. She also loved music, gardening and fishing. She was active in the VFW and Eagles Club. Bev worked at Midland Forge for 30 years. She was known for her positive attitude and sense of humor. Bev is survived by her son, Patrick Shelton (Tracey Wilson); daughter, Jessica Shelton (Greg Heims); grandchildren, Derek Drexler (Kayla) and Brenden Heims; soon-to-be great-granddaughter, Raelynn Ann Drexler; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Denny; and brother, DeWayne. Flowers or donations may be sent to the family in Bev's memory. Please share a memory of Bev at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019