Beverly "Jo" Sorensen
BEVERLY "JO" SORENSEN Cedar Rapids Beverly "Jo" Sorensen, 92, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home. Private services will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Survivors include son, Scott (Debbie); daughter, Patti (JP); granddaughters, Jennifer (Anthony), Ericka (John), Kristine and Ashley; grandson, James; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Ryan, and Theresa and Ethan. Jo was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Robert. Jo was born Nov. 1, 1927, the daughter of Joseph and Opal Tillman, in Chicago. She worked with proud diligence for more than 25 years at People's Bank, Norwest and Wells Fargo. Traveling with friends to England, France, Germany, Austria, Ireland and an Alaskan cruise was a source of enjoyment. Jo was known for her fabulous sense of humor, loving art and being an expert cookie baker. She was proud of her Potawatomi heritage. Jo will be remembered fondly for her patience, kindness, compassion for others, and her love of family. She took pride in her being an active part of all her grandchildren's lives. Her values and compassion imparted on her family will be cherished. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Czech Museum, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
