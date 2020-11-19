BEVERLY ANN WILSON Cedar Rapids Beverly Ann Wilson, 79, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Because of COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, her body has been cremated. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and may be mailed to P.O. Box 62, Eldon, IA 52554. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com
. Beverly Ann was born Jan. 13, 1941, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Chloe and Martin Anderson. She was employed by Quaker Oats for 30 years until she retired to spend time with her family. Bev will be fondly remembered for her enormous love, caring heart and beautiful soul. She was very family oriented and loved to be surrounded by her kids, grandkids, extended family and dear friends. While Bev was working at Quaker Oats, she was part of the Berry Tones singing group and a participant on the safety committee. When off the clock from work, Bev loved to listen to music (Carly Simon and The Carpenters), even playing some music and singing every now and then. She also loved to catch up with friends and spend time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Richard Gridley of Iowa, Rhonda (Jason) Adams of Alabama and Rena (Ed) Campbell of Iowa; grandchildren, Josh (Lindsey) Gridley, Wesley and Matthew Gridley, Heather (Danny) Franks, Ashlynn (Marcus) Lucas, Austin Adams and Chasidy Campbell; and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Leo, Jonah, Abby, Zander, Olivia, Sean, Seth, Sylis, Chloe and Aden. She was preceded in death by her son, Randy Gridley; her parents, Chloe and Martin Anderson; and her siblings, Larry Anderson and Bob Filer. Beverly was a treasured soul who was deeply loved by her family and friends. Her devotion to her family and friends was continuous up until the day of her death. Always there for anyone who needed her, our protector here on earth, and now in heaven, we are eternally grateful she was a part of our lives and she will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.