|
|
BEVERLY DARLENE YERINGTON Tipton Beverly Darlene Yerington, 90, of Tipton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton for a time of visitation. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, also at Fry's. Interment will immediately follow at Rochester Cemetery. The family requests you wear casual attire. Memorials in honor of Bev may be directed to Cedar Manor Nursing Home or Iowa City Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Bev was born to Lloyd Elmer and Marie Lillian (Rife) Wood on Dec. 15, 1928, in Tipton. She attended and graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1946. Bev was united in marriage to Harry E. Yerington at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on July 24, 1949. Bev's employment years began working alongside Harry as a mobile weigh master. She also was employed with Cedar County in the recorder and treasurer's offices for several years before spending 20-plus years at Tipton State Bank as a receptionist, from where she retired. After retirement, Bev worked part-time at ACT in Iowa City. Bev enjoyed golfing, playing cards with the "Friday Night Gang" and, in her younger years, square dancing with Harry and her boys. She was a member of Ladies Golf, Women of the Moose and UMW Rochester Church. Surviving Bev are her sons, Mike Yerington (Peg Bixby) and Steve Yerington (Sheryl), both of Tipton; brothers, Keith Wood (Carolyn) and Jerry Wood (Barb); grandchildren, Alan and Nick Yerington, Tracy and Troy Bergmann and Michelle Ford; and 11 great-grandchildren. Bev was preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant brother, Gary; sister, Linda; and daughter-in-law, Susie Yerington.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019