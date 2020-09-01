BILL DANSKIN Marengo Bill Danskin was born March 10, 1924, in Marengo, Iowa. He was the son of Carl and Marie (Huff) Danskin and was raised on the family farm. He graduated from Marengo High School in 1942. He began farming after high school and married Jerry (Dunn) in 1944. Jerry passed away in 1978. Bill married Marlene Baty in 1981. They later moved to his current home in Marengo. Marlene passed away in 1992. Bill farmed from 1942 until 1984. Bill was a member and past board member of the Marengo Country Club, where he continued to play golf until the age of 88! Bill was a member and past board member of the Marengo Kiwanis Club. Bill was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Marengo. He also was a member of the Marengo Senior Center. Bill was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Shirley Danskin White; wife, Jerry; wife, Marlene; and one stepson-in-law, Kurt Oja. Bill is survived by two sons, Jim (Claire) of North Carolina and Greg (Sue), of Pheonix, Ariz.; one brother, Donald of Tuscon, Ariz.; and five grandchildren, Matt (Kara) Danskin, Sean (Virginia) Danskin, Alicia (Jeffrey) Malinier, Lindsay (Brad) Pringle and Brock (Lindsey) Danskin. Bill had five great-grandchildren, Cormack and Kulen Danskin, Lucas Danskin and Hadley and Aubrey Danskin. He also is survived by three stepchildren, Julie (Mark) Gutman, Daniel (Dee) Baty and Janet (Kurt, deceased) Oja; six stepgrandchildren, Shay, Corey, Nicole, Harrison, Brad and Derek; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Landon and Macy. Bill also is survived by his companion of more than 25 years, Barb Musgrove; her two daughters, Monica (Steve) Mielke and Missy (Dion) DeVan; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Bill always will be remembered as a man who always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met. Always! Bill passed Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Marengo Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, Bill and his family request any memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Marengo or the Marengo Kiwanis club. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com
.