1/1
Bill Danskin
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BILL DANSKIN Marengo Bill Danskin was born March 10, 1924, in Marengo, Iowa. He was the son of Carl and Marie (Huff) Danskin and was raised on the family farm. He graduated from Marengo High School in 1942. He began farming after high school and married Jerry (Dunn) in 1944. Jerry passed away in 1978. Bill married Marlene Baty in 1981. They later moved to his current home in Marengo. Marlene passed away in 1992. Bill farmed from 1942 until 1984. Bill was a member and past board member of the Marengo Country Club, where he continued to play golf until the age of 88! Bill was a member and past board member of the Marengo Kiwanis Club. Bill was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Marengo. He also was a member of the Marengo Senior Center. Bill was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Shirley Danskin White; wife, Jerry; wife, Marlene; and one stepson-in-law, Kurt Oja. Bill is survived by two sons, Jim (Claire) of North Carolina and Greg (Sue), of Pheonix, Ariz.; one brother, Donald of Tuscon, Ariz.; and five grandchildren, Matt (Kara) Danskin, Sean (Virginia) Danskin, Alicia (Jeffrey) Malinier, Lindsay (Brad) Pringle and Brock (Lindsey) Danskin. Bill had five great-grandchildren, Cormack and Kulen Danskin, Lucas Danskin and Hadley and Aubrey Danskin. He also is survived by three stepchildren, Julie (Mark) Gutman, Daniel (Dee) Baty and Janet (Kurt, deceased) Oja; six stepgrandchildren, Shay, Corey, Nicole, Harrison, Brad and Derek; and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Landon and Macy. Bill also is survived by his companion of more than 25 years, Barb Musgrove; her two daughters, Monica (Steve) Mielke and Missy (Dion) DeVan; five grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Bill always will be remembered as a man who always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met. Always! Bill passed Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Compass Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Marengo Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, Bill and his family request any memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Marengo or the Marengo Kiwanis club. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Marengo Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kloster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved