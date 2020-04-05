Home

BILL KAPP Iowa City Bill Kapp, 73, of Iowa City, departed this life on March 24, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Bill died after a battle with PTSD and Parkinson's disease. His wit will be missed. Bill was born William Francis Kapp on Feb. 11, 1947, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Charles Leo and Mary (Carr) Kapp. Bill was a member of the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. He attended the University of Iowa and was a self-employed project manager. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Bill is survived by his wife, Ellen (Swartzendruber) Kapp; his stepson, Philip (Tricia) Rieck; four grandchildren; his brothers, Charles (Christina) Kapp, John Kapp and Stephen (Mary) Kapp; nephews and nieces; his dog, Shoopee; and his last family, the caregivers in Ulery Home at the Iowa Veterans Home.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020
